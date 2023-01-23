argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $452.18.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($510.87) to €480.00 ($521.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $391.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.80. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.18 and its 200-day moving average is $373.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. Analysts forecast that argenx will post -15.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.