Arjuna Capital Acquires 8,707 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $133.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

