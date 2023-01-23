ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

