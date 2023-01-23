ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $100.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

