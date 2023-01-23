Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,062,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $28,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

APAM stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.81 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

