Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $31.78 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $31.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $31.92. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $37.12 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE ABG opened at $189.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $203.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.04. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

