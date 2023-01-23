Assetmark Inc. Buys New Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Orange by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Orange by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orange by 2.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 75,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €10.50 ($11.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Orange Stock Up 1.2 %

Orange Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

