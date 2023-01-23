Assetmark Inc. Invests $53,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $67.93 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

