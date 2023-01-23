Assetmark Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace Trading Up 0.1 %

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $229.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $235.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.