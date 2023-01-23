Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) vs. Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Assure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% Becton, Dickinson and 9.16% 14.47% 6.72%

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Assure and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 25.72 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -3.73 Becton, Dickinson and $18.87 billion 3.82 $1.78 billion $5.88 43.16

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assure and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and 0 3 5 0 2.63

Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $273.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Assure on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.