AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $20.75 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $20.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.22. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $24.07 per share.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%.
AutoNation Stock Performance
NYSE:AN opened at $113.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at AutoNation
In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $7,410,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
