Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,372 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

GOLD stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

