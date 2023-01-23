Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KBE opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

