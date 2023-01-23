Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $391,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of KBE opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $58.75.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.