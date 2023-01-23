Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,648 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,250 ($27.46) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51) in a research note on Friday. Finally, CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,901.52.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

