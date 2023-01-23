Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,473 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.13 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.