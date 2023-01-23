Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 417,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $65.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

