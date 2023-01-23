Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

