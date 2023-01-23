Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

