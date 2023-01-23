Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $55.01.

