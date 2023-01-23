Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,382 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

