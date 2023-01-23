Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $601,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 202,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,330,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $167.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.