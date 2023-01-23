Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $606,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $852,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 138,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 360,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 190,874 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

