Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 36.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Plains GP by 148.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 95.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Plains GP by 31.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 986,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.6 %

PAGP stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

