Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $638,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

