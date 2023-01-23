Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $97.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $148.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

