Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.92 and its 200 day moving average is $205.37. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,999 shares of company stock worth $4,175,901. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

