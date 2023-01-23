Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21.

