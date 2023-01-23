Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,346,000 after acquiring an additional 96,946 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,340,000 after acquiring an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.46 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

