Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,608,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 234,698 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

