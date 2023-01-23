Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,649.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.9% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 813,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80. The firm has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,336 shares of company stock worth $6,372,156. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

