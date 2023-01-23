Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

