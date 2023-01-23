Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 336 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
