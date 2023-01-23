Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,300 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Monday. Axfood AB has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

