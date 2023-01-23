AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 96,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial decreased their target price on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

AXT stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $238.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

