Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $141,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

