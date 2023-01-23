Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €82.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($89.13) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.60 ($66.96) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($98.91) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 0.5 %

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €71.60 ($77.83) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($107.07). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.82.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.