Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

