Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 7.4 %

OZK opened at $43.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

