BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) vs. First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Critical Comparison

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BankUnited pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 3 2 0 0 1.40

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Bancorp of Indiana and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

BankUnited has a consensus target price of $41.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BankUnited $1.31 billion 2.08 $414.98 million $3.55 9.90

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A BankUnited 21.78% 11.08% 0.78%

Summary

BankUnited beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer, mortgage, and home equity loans; and current rates. It also accepts various business deposit accounts; lending services include relationship bankers, business loans, small business administration, paycheck protection program; and treasury management includes online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and credit cards. In addition, it also offers e-banking, and other card services. The company operates nine full-service offices. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

