Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $9.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Baozun Trading Up 6.1 %

BZUN opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $521.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Baozun has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

