Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.40.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.