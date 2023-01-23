BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $663,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $17.87 on Monday. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 million and a PE ratio of 74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

