Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 2,366 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 169,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,331,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $992.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.