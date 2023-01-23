BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several analysts have commented on BIGC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

