BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several analysts have commented on BIGC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Up 2.2 %

BIGC stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

