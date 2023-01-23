Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bioventus by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 23.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

