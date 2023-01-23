Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Netflix by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676,680 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,268,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,734,000 after purchasing an additional 530,997 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.84.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $342.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average is $260.22. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $458.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.