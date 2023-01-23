BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

BOKF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $370,972.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

