Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CSFB increased their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Boralex Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$39.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$31.26 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.97.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

