Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 5,296 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.15 and a beta of 1.17.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

