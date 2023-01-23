Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

